Football brings more than 70m euros a year to Belarus

Playing football brings more than 70m euros a year to Belarus, according to the results of an independent UEFA study. The amount consists of several sources: the purely economic impact of the cost of football and the prevention of various diseases through this game. The success of the national team can increase the popularity of football, the researchers noted.

