3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Football brings more than 70m euros a year to Belarus
Playing football brings more than 70m euros a year to Belarus, according to the results of an independent UEFA study. The amount consists of several sources: the purely economic impact of the cost of football and the prevention of various diseases through this game. The success of the national team can increase the popularity of football, the researchers noted.
President
All
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All