Team of head of state wins amateur tournament for prizes of President's Sports Club for 13th time

The 15th National Amateur Ice Hockey Tournament for the prizes of the Presidential Sports Club ended on Saturday. A hotly contested match took place at the Olympic Arena. In the decisive game the team of the President and the national team of the Minsk Region clashed.



The final score was 5-1. The President's team defended the title. Thus, the team of the President won the amateur competitions for the 13th time. Teams of Gomel and Minsk regions got one title each. The hockey players of Brest Region became the bronze medalists of the current tournament.



Then, by a good tradition, some fans were lucky to get teddy gifts from the teams and the head of state personally for the warm support and sincere emotions. Then the luckiest had an opportunity to have their pictures taken together with the President.



