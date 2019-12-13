Final stage of IBU Cup 2019/2020 starts in Raubichi tomorrow

In spite of spring warming the organizers are doing everything to hold biathlon competitions in Belarus with a quality mark. After the European Championship, where the Belarusians performed very brightly, becoming the winners of the team classification, our sports complex took a pause, but only for two days. Tomorrow is the final stage of the IBU Cup.



On Wednesday and Thursday there will be sprint races with 20-second starting interval, mass starts are scheduled for Friday. Thus, on Friday, the season of the IBU Cup will officially end in Belarus.



The format of the IBU Cup for spectators will be exactly the same as last week at the European Championship. Leaders of the competitions are ready to perform in final battle for the Crystal Globes.



