Statement on exclusion of Belarusian Paralympians from Paralympics signed by Alexander Lukyanov and Nikolai Shudeiko

The initiative comes from the citizens of our country. It is painful for the Belarusians to watch the Paralympians being literally kicked out of the international sport family to please the political interests of some countries.



Today, a statement from the Belarusian public associations addressed to the Chair of the International Disability Alliance |was adopted following the exclusion of the Belarusian Paralympians from the Paralympics. The document was signed by the First Secretary of the Belarusian National Youth Union and the Secretary General of the Paralympic Committee of Belarus.



They also signed an appeal to the European Court of Human Rights concerning the exclusion of the Belarusian athletes from the International Paralympic Committee.



