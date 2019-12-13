Belarusian women's national basketball team to miss 2022 World Cup qualification due to coronavirus

The Belarusian women's national basketball team won't play in the 2022 World Cup qualifying. Our team was unable to fly to Japan's Osaka because of the coronavirus. COVID-19 was confirmed in many of the athletes and coaches just before their departure. Plus, many of the basketball players are level 1 contacts, and several more developed symptoms at the airport. These force majeure circumstances made it virtually impossible for the Belarusians to participate in the games, and the decision was made to cancel the trip.