Belarusian women's national soccer team makes winning start in 2023 World Cup qualifying tournament

The Belarusian women's national soccer team has started the World Cup 2023 qualifying tournament with a home victory. Our girls beat the debutants of the global forum, the team of Cyprus - 4:1. Our team will play against the Dutch team in the next round on October 26. Also, the Czech Republic and Iceland play in the "C" quintet. The winners of nine groups will qualify for the final stage of the Mundial.

