Belarusian women's handball team to play with Switzerland in 2021 World Cup qualifying

Today, the Belarusian women's handball team will play the match for the first place in the group. Our team will face Switzerland in the second meeting within the frames of the World Cup qualifying. Both teams have already guaranteed their participation in the second round of qualification. Both Swiss and Belarusian teams defeated the Faroe Islands. Minsk-based "Chizhovka-Arena" will host the tournament. The starting whistle will sound at 16:00. Watch live broadcast on Belarus 5.