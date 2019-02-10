Women's national tennis team of Belarus fights for Federation Cup

After a break of almost a year, the women's national tennis team of Belarus is again fighting for the Federation Cup.

We remember how Aryna Sabalenka, Alexandra Sasnovich, Vera Lapko, Victoria Azarenka, Olga Govortsova and Lydia Morozova a couple of years ago made their way to the World Group. And in 2017, our girls stopped a step away from victory, losing in equal fight to the Americans. After such a performance on the whole world fell in love with Belarusian women.

Now Tatyana Puchek’s team is even more experienced. And the positions of the girls in the WTA world ranking gave us all the confidence to succeed in the first round match of the World Group of the Federation Cup against Germany.

Alexandra Sasnovich defeated Tatiana Maria 7: 6 6:3 - this was the first victory of our team.

Then the first racket of our team Aryna was opposed by Andrea Petkovic. The rival did not give our tennis player almost any problems. Aryna acted boldly and confidently, not giving the German no chances in this match. It took Sabalenka only an hour and nine minutes to bring our team the second point - 6: 2, 6: 1.

At the final press conference of the first day, the captain of the German national team admitted that during the second match Andrea Petkovic very quickly lost faith in a possible victory. Aryna Sabalenka was too strong.

The next victory of Aryna Sabalenko was versus Laura Siegemund- 6:1, 6:1.