Belarus women's national tennis team fails to qualify for Billie Jean King Cup semifinals

The women's tennis team of Belarus failed to reach the semifinals of the Billie Jean King Cup. Tatiana Poutchek's players needed to win the Australian national team, but they failed. First, Julia Yuliya Hatouka lost to Storm Sanders in two sets with the same score 3-6, and then Aliaksandra Sasnovich lost to her rival - Ajle Tomljanovic 6-4, 2-6, 3-6. Sasnovich/Marozava duet defeated Ellen Perez/Storm Sanders in a non-decisive doubles 6-4,6-4.