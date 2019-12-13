3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Women's tennis team of Belarus ranks 6th in Billie Jean King Cup ranking
The Belarusian women's tennis team ranks 6th in the Billie Jean King Cup, the unofficial World Team Championship. Our girls were unable to advance from the group to the playoffs in the final of the competition last week. Australia is in the lead in the planetary table, France takes the second place, Russia closes the top three.
