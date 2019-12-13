3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Belarusian women's national volleyball team begins battle for European Championship awards
Belarus 5 TV channel will be broadcasting live the performance of our girls. Today is the opening game. The broadcast starts at 18.05. Our rivals are one of Europe's best teams - Italy. On August 19, there was an official photo shoot in Croatia.
The Belarusian team has been selected for the final stage of the Championship for the fifth time in a row. We had our greatest success in 2017, when the Belarusian girls made it to the top eight teams and were one step away from the semifinals. Now we have a more ambitious goal.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All