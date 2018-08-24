PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
BiathlonMotorsport

Women's youth team of Belarus make their way to semifinal of European Championship

At 1/4 our 16-year-old girls in the second overtime defeated Israeli 82:80. In the semi-final, the Belarusians will meet with their Swedish peers.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All