Women's sprint race to continue Biathlon World Championship
The women's sprint race for 7.5 km today will continue the Biathlon World Championships in Ostersund, Sweden. Anna Sola will be the first Belarusian on the ski track, she has the third starting number, also our team includes Elena Kruchinkina and Olympic champions Irina Krivko and Dinara Alimbekova. Tomorrow men will compete in the same discipline. The live broadcast of the second race of the planetary forum will begin at 18:05 on TV channel Belarus-5.
