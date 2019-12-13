3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Women's sprint race to be held today at Biathlon World Cup in Finland
The women's sprint race will continue the final stage of the Biathlon World Cup season. Competitions are held without the presence of spectators in the stands. Irina Krivko won't go to 7.5 km distance as part of the Belarusian national team. She will be replaced by Dinara Alimbekova, who previously announced the end of the season. The national team of Belarus also includes Anna Sola and sisters Irina and Elena Kruchinkina. Belarus 5 will show the race live. It starts at 5:20.
