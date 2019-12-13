3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Draw of European Cups held
"Dynamo", Brest will hold the first match of the Champions League at home on August 18. The game will start at 9 pm without any spectators. The winner of the pair "Dynamo" - "Astana" will play with the best team of duet: "Connah's Quay" (Wales) - "Sarajevo" (Bosnia and Herzegovina) in the second qualification round. Shakhtar will play with Moldovan "Sfantul-Gheorge" in the first round of qualification of the Europa League, and "Dynamo" Minsk will also compete with "Piast".
