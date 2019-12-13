3.39 RUB
Davis Cup World Group qualification draw
In the finals in November, 12 strongest teams including the winners of the qualification will compete for Madrid trophy. The national team of Belarus will challenge a trip to the Spanish capital with the German team. It will be possible to follow the events of the two game days live on Belarus 5 TV channel. The first game starts tomorrow at 6 pm. There will be two solo meetings on Friday.
