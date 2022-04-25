Metallurg, Zhlobin wins President's Hockey Cup and gets trophy from hands of Alexander Lukashenko

In the he seventh match of the President's Cup final series Minsk "Yunost" played versus "Metallurg" from Zhlobin. Thanks to a double by Sergey Kuznetsov the victory was taken by "Metallurg" - 3:0.



Alexander Lukashenko watched the match from the stands of Minsk-Arena and personally awarded the best team of the season with the President's Cup. It was truly a triumphant moment to receive the gold medals and the cherished trophy from the hands of the head of state. Metallurg, Zhlobin won the Extraliga for the second time in history, the first triumph occurred exactly ten years ago. More than a thousand people from Zhlobin came to "Minsk-Arena" to support their home team.



Alexander Lukashenko pointed to the amazing atmosphere at Minsk-Arena and the support of hockey fans.





