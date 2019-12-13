3.40 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Winter Paralympic Games "We are Together. Sport" approach halfway mark
The Winter Paralympic Games could become a traditional competition. The organizers are thinking about increasing the number of participating countries, as well as the timing and periodicity of the start. Today our attention was drawn to biathlon competitions. Dmitry Loban stopped one step away from the podium, the problems with his rifle prevented our athlete to take a medal. His wife Lydia was the fifth. Darya Fedkovich was the third in her discipline.
The opening ceremony will include a parade of athletes
Only a few hours left before the official opening ceremony. It will take place in the concert and theater center "Ugra Classic". A striking element of the event will be a parade of athletes featuring Belarusian team.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
The intensification of NATO exercises in our region requires analysis. Almost 30 warships are curren
International Military-Scientific Conference considers how to respond to modern challenges
US decision to supply anti-personnel mines to Ukraine is another violation of the balance of power
Belarus and Russia Sign Agreements in Transport Development
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All