Winter Paralympic Games "We are Together. Sport" approach halfway mark

The Winter Paralympic Games could become a traditional competition. The organizers are thinking about increasing the number of participating countries, as well as the timing and periodicity of the start. Today our attention was drawn to biathlon competitions. Dmitry Loban stopped one step away from the podium, the problems with his rifle prevented our athlete to take a medal. His wife Lydia was the fifth. Darya Fedkovich was the third in her discipline.

The opening ceremony will include a parade of athletes

Only a few hours left before the official opening ceremony. It will take place in the concert and theater center "Ugra Classic". A striking element of the event will be a parade of athletes featuring Belarusian team.


