Gold, silver and bronze - three medals won by Belarusian swimmers on fourth day of competition in Kazan

The second stage of the "Friendship Games" international water sports competition continues in Kazan. On the fourth competition day, the Belarusian team won one medal of each denomination. Belarusian quartet of Viktor Staselovich, Ilya Shymanovich, Grigory Pekarsky and Ruslan Skomoroshko won the gold in the men's 4x50 meter medley relay. Few minutes later Pekarsky won silver in 50m butterfly and our Alina Zmushko won bronze in the women's 100m breaststroke final. Thus, after four days of the tournament our team has 7 medals (3-2-2).



The second round of the Friendship Games swimming competition will finish on Friday. On the final day of the tournament, 11 medal events will be held. At the first stage of the Games of Friendship, which took place in the capital of Tatarstan in July, the Belarusian team won 11 medals: 2 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze ones. The third and final stage of the tournament will be held in Kazan on December 8-12.



