World tennis stars against suspension of Belarusian and Russian athletes
You reap what you sow. The proverb characterizes well the situation around Wimbledon. The organizers do not allow Belarusian and Russian athletes to the London courts for no reason. So, in response, the stars of world tennis Swiss Roger Federer, Spaniard Rafael Nadal, British Andy Murray call on the ATP to deprive "Wimbledon" of ranking points.
A decision on this issue could be made in the coming days, writes The Telegraph. If the Association of Tennis Professionals supports the call of the leading players, the Grand Slam tournament will essentially turn into a show competition.
