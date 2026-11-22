Technologies of the future are increasingly becoming a reality.

Engineers in China have created a flying car that lacks wings. Unlike a similar model from Tesla—which is capable only of short, jet-powered hops—this Chinese-made vehicle is designed for full-fledged flight, staying aloft thanks to powerful built-in fans.

The new vehicle has already undergone testing: it can reach speeds of 150 km/h in the air and 80 km/h on the road. It has a range of 300 km.