AI-Powered Application Developed in Taiwan to Assess Earthquake Damage

An artificial intelligence (AI)-based application has been developed in Taiwan to assess potential earthquake damage and determine the seismic resilience of building structures, reports TASS.

The project involved experts from the Department of Civil Engineering at the National Taiwan University, along with other organizations. According to the report, the developers trained the AI tool using 8,000 images of buildings damaged by earthquakes in Taiwan and abroad.

The project team explained that the tool analyzes images of structures affected by seismic activity and provides an assessment of the severity of the damage, thereby assisting engineers in their work.

The developers state that structural engineers using this tool can assess building damage 15 times faster than those working without such support. The system enables engineers to conduct damage assessments efficiently, eliminating the need for multiple site visits.

Furthermore, the team has created a publicly accessible version of the system, allowing ordinary citizens to evaluate their homes' potential earthquake resilience by uploading photographs of the building's load-bearing walls, columns, and beams.