Belarus to Establish Innovation Centers for Development of Cutting-Edge Military Equipment

Belarus will establish innovation centers and laboratories for the development of the latest models of weapons and military equipment. This was announced by Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin during a meeting of the VII Belarusian People’s Congress, BelTA informs.

"Today, the production and technical potential of enterprises in the defense sector of economy are transformed into a powerful innovative resource in the interests of strengthening the country's defense capabilities. A scientific and technical foundation has been established along with mastering the technologies for the manufacture of high-precision missile weapons and small arms. We've entered the batch manufacturing of unmanned aerial systems, communications equipment, radar, and electronic warfare systems," Alexander Turchin said.

According to the Prime Minister, the task is set to develop the defense sector of the economy in order to pursue an independent military policy in line with with the national interests and ensure the Republic of Belarus' readiness for the sustainable functioning of the state in wartime.