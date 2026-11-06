Minsk to Host BLOCKCHAIN WORLD 4.0: Unveiling the Future of Fintech, Crypto, and Mining

November 6, 2026

BLOCKCHAIN WORLD 4.0 is coming to Minsk! On November 21, 2026, the international summit will unite representatives of the financial sector, the blockchain industry, the crypto business, and regulators for the fourth time to discuss how emerging technologies are transforming payments, investments, banking services, and the digital economy.

The event will focus on practical solutions and market trends in fintech, cryptocurrencies, blockchain, Web3, AI, mining, crypto banking, payment systems, and security. The summit will bring together participants from five countries, including banks, payment companies, crypto exchanges, blockchain developers, crypto-residents of the High Tech Park (HTP), mining equipment suppliers, investors, high-tech businesses, and government officials.

What to Expect at the Summit:

• Around 20 speakers on the main stage sharing insights on new financial instruments, digital assets, regulation, AI in finance, and technologies for banks and payment services.

• Panel discussions featuring business and crypto-industry representatives to explore the intersections of innovation, compliance, and public policy.

• An Expo zone highlighting Belarusian and international companies showcasing solutions for finance, blockchain, crypto-infrastructure, mining, and security.

• Networking and interview zones designed for finding partners, clients, investors, and technological solutions.

Who Will Benefit from the Event:

• Banks, fintech companies, and payment services looking to understand which blockchain and AI solutions are already applicable to their products and operational processes.

• Crypto exchanges, crypto banks, Web3, and blockchain companies seeking to connect with new partners, clients, and investors.

• Institutional, venture, and private investors aiming to evaluate promising avenues in digital finance, crypto-infrastructure, and mining.

• Active crypto exchange users, traders, and beginners wanting to better understand the digital asset market, learn how to store funds securely, discover new products, and communicate directly with industry representatives.

• Accountants, chief accountants, CFOs, and auditors addressing digital asset accounting, taxation, transaction documentation, and business readiness for operating with crypto banks and tokens in Belarus.

• Businesses, the corporate sector, IT and blockchain developers interested in exploring practical tech implementation case studies, security issues, and legal aspects.

• Cybersecurity, compliance, AML/KYC specialists, and lawyers looking to assess risks, regulatory requirements, and digital asset protection practices.

• Miners, equipment suppliers, and infrastructure companies coming together to discuss mining economics, hardware, hosting, and power consumption.

• Government officials and regulators engaging in dialogue with businesses regarding digital asset regulation, investor protection, and the development of the digital economy.

• Media, analysts, and experts seeking access to fresh data, commentary, and networking contacts for future publications.