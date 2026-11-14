Nvidia Employees Demand Return of Huang as CEO

Nvidia employees are calling for Jensen Huang to be reinstated as CEO following his resignation, reports iz.ru.

"If you believe in the company's mission, bring back that boss," one employee remarked, as quoted by Wired magazine.

Even before Huang’s departure, a long-tenured engineer at the company posted a message in an internal "suggestion box" urging the Board of Directors to take employee sentiment into account. The post has since garnered over 1,600 comments, with some contributors asking the Board to find a way to bring Huang back.

One employee circulated a company-wide email demanding an explanation for Huang’s departure. The author stated that their support for Huang does not stem from a belief that he is infallible, but rather from the conviction that the pursuit of justice does not require distancing the company from a leader whose guidance meant so much to the workforce. Another employee noted that the desire to see Huang return is widespread, adding that the company could suffer in the absence of its founder.

On November 7, Jensen Huang disclosed to the Nvidia Board of Directors that he had been involved in an intimate relationship with a woman suspected by U.S. intelligence of gathering information on behalf of Beijing. The Board subsequently initiated an independent investigation.

Shareholders have filed a class-action lawsuit against both the company and Huang, alleging that they concealed information regarding the executive’s relationship with the suspected Chinese spy.

In the wake of the unfolding scandal, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang—who founded the company and had led it since 1993—resigned from his position.