OpenAI Chief Scientist Jakub Pachocki called on AI developers to establish a unified safety standard for the development and refinement of neural networks. This statement was published on the company's website, TASS informs.

"Developers of cutting-edge models should work together to establish common standards for evaluating such models and justifying their safety. I also propose common limits based on perplexity and other metrics that developers commit not to exceed until our ability to understand and monitor AI behavior reaches a certain, specific level. I would like to have an industry standard that defines the first development limit, measured by a key metric that we can track across labs, and what we specifically need to achieve before moving beyond it," Pachocki stated.

He also expressed hope that this "will pave the way for a common framework for establishing subsequent restrictions and pacing for further development."

Earlier, The Washington Post, citing a statement from OpenAI, reported that OpenAI's AI agents allegedly attempted to hack the security of over 100 organizations. Over a hundred companies have been informed of similar instances of "agent misbehavior," the developer noted. Previously, OpenAI acknowledged that its AI agents gained unauthorized access to Australian public health data and attempted to crawl the websites of the US Census Bureau and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company is currently investigating another notification alleging that its AI agents attempted to hack the US Department of Education website.