The Moon Can Be Used as an "Antenna" for Gravitational Waves

Chinese physicists have discovered that the Moon's crust can absorb and amplify by tens of times certain types of gravitational waves generated by pairs of white dwarfs and other compact objects in the Milky Way. This allows Earth's natural satellite to be used as an "antenna" for these types of space-time oscillations, the scientists write in a paper published in the journal Physical Review Letters.

"Gravitational waves in the millimeter wavelength region of the spectrum contain unique information about the early history of the Universe and the mergers of compact objects within the Milky Way, but we currently lack the ability to observe them. We have shown that in certain wavelength ranges, these cosmic oscillations will be amplified by the Moon's crust by tens of times, turning it into a giant natural detector," the researchers write.

As the authors of this idea, Zhang Jinhai, Associate Professor at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (Beijing), and other scientists explain, existing ground-based gravitational wave detectors, such as LIGO, ViRGO, and KAGRA, are only capable of detecting relatively high-frequency oscillations of spacetime generated by the mergers of stellar-mass black holes, neutron stars, and certain other compact objects.

Many other interesting objects, including pairs of white dwarfs and sources of gravitational waves from the early universe, produce oscillations of spacetime with a frequency of several millihertz, which ground-based detectors are unable to detect due to high noise levels. This is prompting scientists to develop plans to launch orbital gravitational observatories, such as the European eLISA project and its Chinese counterpart, Tianjin, scheduled for launch in the second half of the 2030s.

A Natural Gravitational Wave Detector

Scientists are interested in how the Moon would interact with such gravitational waves. This interest stems from the Moon's lack of an atmosphere and the absence of tectonic activity within its interior. Therefore, the Moon's crust should, in theory, absorb and amplify these space-time oscillations, allowing them to be monitored using seismic sensors installed on the Moon's surface.

Inspired by this idea, Chinese physicists created a detailed computer model of the Moon's interior, taking into account its topography and internal structure, and calculated how it would interact with gravitational waves with frequencies ranging from 1 MHz to 1 Hz. These calculations showed that the lunar crust would significantly amplify oscillations with frequencies no higher than 10 MHz, with the amplification for some frequency ranges reaching approximately 10 times.

As scientists note, observations of such gravitational waves are best conducted on lunar plateaus and other areas with relatively thick crust. However, at certain wavelengths, these oscillations will also be significantly amplified by lunar rocks in the lowlands. This, the physicists concluded, will allow seismometers to be installed in the coming years to monitor millihertz gravitational waves in a large number of lunar regions.