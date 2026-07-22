"The Rules by Which the World Will Play" - How Countries Can Ensure the Safe Implementation of AI

Artificial intelligence has already permeated virtually every sphere of life, and this requires states to promptly establish common rules for its regulation

Artificial intelligence has already permeated virtually every sphere of life, and this requires states to promptly establish common rules for its regulation. This was stated by Kirill Zalessky, Minister of Communications and Informatization of Belarus, on the program "China on Air."

According to him, the widespread adoption of AI is forcing countries to develop unified approaches to managing this technology. "If we look around, there's probably no area where we haven't encountered artificial intelligence at least to some extent. This widespread adoption of artificial intelligence, of course, forces states to gradually establish common rules for managing this process, common rules for regulating artificial intelligence on a global scale," the minister noted.

Kirill Zalessky emphasized the importance of defining the "rules of the game" in advance. "I think the important thing in this regard is that we know in advance the rules of the game by which the world will play," he said.

Kirill Zalessky, Minister of Communications and Informatization of Belarus

Today, artificial intelligence is developing at a pace we've never seen before. We launched our first open, large-scale language model in October 2022. It's been less than four years, but it's already significantly changed everything.

Kirill Zalessky

He believes that children's trust in the answers provided by language models is of particular concern. "Children today no longer resort to regular internet searches, like Google or Yandex. Children are already choosing a favorite language model and looking for their answer there. But what kind of answer will it be? How responsible will it be? After all, children trust this information," the minister noted.

When it comes to serious decisions related to people's lives or the economy, it's important to understand the principles on which a given AI system is built. "And when states agree on these principles and conditions in advance, a level of trust in certain artificial intelligence systems emerges, allowing us to safely integrate them into our daily lives," concluded Kirill Zalessky.

Thus, according to the Belarusian Minister of Communications and Informatization, the key to the safe use of artificial intelligence is the international agreement on the basic principles and rules for its application before its widespread adoption.