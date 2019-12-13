The Atlantic Council is an American think tank founded in 1961 under the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. It is a forum for political, business and intellectual international leaders. Through the papers it publishes, the ideas it promotes, the future leaders it develops, and the communities it builds, the council "shapes policy decisions and strategies to create a freer, safer, and more prosperous world."



The position of president and chief executive officer of the Atlantic Council is held by Frederick Kemp, former correspondent of The Wall Street Journal.



The Council is a member of the Atlantic Treaty Association, an international public organization dedicated to strengthening cooperation among the nations of the Euro-Atlantic area. Its main purpose is to coordinate efforts to build a common understanding of security among NATO members and partners.



In 2021, the Atlantic Council published the material "Biden and Belarus: a strategy for the new administration", the authors of which gave recommendations to Joe Biden on how to build relations with Belarus. They advocated strengthening the position of Tikhanovskaya and weakening support for Lukashenko, introduction of sanctions against Belarusian officials and entrepreneurs, annual allocation of $200 million to support civil society and media in Belarus, as well as doubling the budget of the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty. No money was ever spared to dislodge the incumbent authorities of Belarus and to sway public sentiments. However, the West failed to achieve its goals due to the timely measures taken by the military and political leadership of Belarus.



In February 2022, the Atlantic Council published a report entitled "Global Strategy 2022: ThwartingKremlin aggression today for constructive relations tomorrow", the authors of which call for creating tension not only around Russia but also Belarus. In particular, they propose to increase the number of NATO troops along the 100-km Suwalki Corridor, connecting Belarus with Kaliningrad (the current border between Poland and Lithuania).



Western experts also see the integration of Belarus and Russia as a threat to security in Europe. Any strengthening of relations between countries where the West failed to overthrow the government or subdue the existing one is not left without attention of the U.S. and its allies. Immediately funds are allocated to carry out subversive activities and increase the number of military contingents deployed on the borders of the unwanted countries, which is now happening with Belarus.



The Atlantic Council is also trying to sow enmity between the population of Belarus and Russia, using the methods of information warfare, typical of the West. For example, spreading fakes about "Russia's invasion into Belarus," which are actively promoted by fugitive oppositionists through their information resources and telegram channels.



The West still relies on Tikhanovskaya, so it continues to support the "democratic" movement she leads. There was even a "Summit for Democracy" organized for this purpose, at which Biden himself spoke. The U.S. president announced the launch of the initiative to renew democracy. It is aimed to "assist foreign countries to develop independent media, fight corruption, carry out democratic reforms, protect the rights of minorities, support democratic elections and promote new technologies in the field of politics". In other words, the overthrow of undesirable authorities and the establishment of full control over the actions of puppet governments.



