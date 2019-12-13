Bloomberg: EU wants to tighten control over high-tech, so that it didn’t get to Russia

The European Union will ask third countries to closely monitor the imports of high-tech products from the EU, which in the future may end up in Russia, as part of the fight against the circumvention of sanctions against Moscow. This is reported by Bloomberg, citing sources.

According to its data, it refers to the countries where there is "an increase in imports of high-tech and other goods from the EU", which Russia can then use for military purposes in Ukraine. The enhanced monitoring measures may affect hundreds of commodity items subject to restrictions.