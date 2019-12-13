PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Dodon: Moldova will not be a EU member today, tomorrow or in foreseeable future

In an interview with RIA Novosti, the former president of Moldova said that the country does not share the European values, which involve the promotion of the LGBT community and allow the beating of the opposition members at rallies. He also said that the Moldovan authorities could introduce NATO troops into the country at any moment, despite the neutrality of the republic.

