Durov tells about attempts of U.S. authorities to put pressure on activities of Telegram

The founder of Telegram Pavel Durov in an interview with Tucker Carlson said in an interview with Tucker Carlson about the increased attention of the US authorities and intelligence agencies to the messenger.

According to him, after the events in the Capitol in January 2021, the company received letters from both the Democratic and Republican parties. And their requests contradicted each other: the Democrats threatened proceedings for refusal to disclose confidential user data, and the Republicans said that if the company provides data at the request of the Democrats, it will violate the US Constitution.