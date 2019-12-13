3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Durov tells about attempts of U.S. authorities to put pressure on activities of Telegram
The founder of Telegram Pavel Durov in an interview with Tucker Carlson said in an interview with Tucker Carlson about the increased attention of the US authorities and intelligence agencies to the messenger.
According to him, after the events in the Capitol in January 2021, the company received letters from both the Democratic and Republican parties. And their requests contradicted each other: the Democrats threatened proceedings for refusal to disclose confidential user data, and the Republicans said that if the company provides data at the request of the Democrats, it will violate the US Constitution.
The platform decided to ignore both requests.
President
All
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Lukashenko declares IT as driving force of future progress in Belarus
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All