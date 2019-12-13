3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Joanne Rowling risks arrest for disrespecting transgender people
The author of the Harry Potter books regularly publishes on her social network stories about transgender men who have been convicted of rape and pedophilia. Many of them changed their gender shortly before their trial. Under Scotland's new "hate crime" law, Joanne Rowling could now face jail sentence.
"The final straw" was a complaint by a local transgender TV presenter, whom Rowling refused to call a woman.
"I'm abroad at the moment, but if what I've written breaks the new law, I look forward to being arrested on my return home to Scotland," the writer said.
According to Joanne Rowling, transgender advocates will now be able to abuse the new law against those who oppose gender reassignment and have an alternative viewpoint.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All