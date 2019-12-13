Joanne Rowling risks arrest for disrespecting transgender people

The author of the Harry Potter books regularly publishes on her social network stories about transgender men who have been convicted of rape and pedophilia. Many of them changed their gender shortly before their trial. Under Scotland's new "hate crime" law, Joanne Rowling could now face jail sentence.

"The final straw" was a complaint by a local transgender TV presenter, whom Rowling refused to call a woman.

"I'm abroad at the moment, but if what I've written breaks the new law, I look forward to being arrested on my return home to Scotland," the writer said.