Experts describe what awaits U.S. if Texas secedes from the country

If as a result of the migration crisis Texas will separate from the United States, the country will lose the most powerful economy, writes Al Arabiya.

The state produces and refines most of the oil and gas in the United States. It is also a leader in renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

Texas has the second largest working population in the world. There is no income tax here, making Texas an attractive place for workers and businesses. The state is also a leader in job creation.

Texas ranks first in the United States in GDP, population growth, and exports. If this state were a standalone state, it would be considered the ninth largest economy in the world.