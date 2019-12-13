Europe may be left almost without oil because of Poland and Baltic States

Another attempt by the EU to agree on oil prices ceiling was unsuccessful. And again the fault lies in the principled position of Poland and the Baltic States.



According to the G7 proposal, the "ceiling" should be $65-70 per barrel of Russian oil. However, Poland and the Baltic states continue to insist on $30.



"The EU executives proposed a level of $65 a barrel, which Poland and the Baltic states rejected as too generous for Moscow," Politico noted.



If the Baltic States and the Poles continue to sabotage the negotiations, tougher measures agreed upon in May will go into effect, implying a ban on shipments of Russian crude oil by sea starting December 5 and petroleum products starting February 5.



