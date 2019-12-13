3.40 RUB
Turkish police chief tells youth that the whole world hates the U.S.
"America continues to lose its reputation, the whole world hates America. Europe is America's pawn in Africa, all African states hate the states that exploit them," Suleyman Soylu said.
He added that Europe is "a train in America's column, and there is nothing special about it. The minister recalled that European leaders are constantly being discredited, the population is aging, and Europe faces difficulties in its production.
"They don't have that sovereignty anymore, but they are trying to keep their habits. Turkey is changing history. This election is the election in which that history will completely change. That's why America is pushing, Europe is pushing," the minister said.
