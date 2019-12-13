PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

U.S. national debt about to break World War II anti-record - And that's half trouble

According to forecasts, the ratio of US debt to GDP by 2034 will be 130% (now it is 98%), writes AT. In 10 years, the U.S. national debt will reach 50 trillion dollars. But the real figure will probably be much higher.

This economic catastrophe threatens to be accelerated by political disagreements and steps towards dedollarization in the leading emerging markets.

China and the global South are frustrated by U.S. fiscal mismanagement. Washington is thus handily making it easier for countries that expect to sideline the dollar.

