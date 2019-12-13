PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Elon Musk fears illegal migrants will soon be housed in Americans' homes

"This is what happens when you run out of hotel rooms. Soon the cities will run out of schools. Then they will move to your homes," Musk wrote in X.

Earlier, the network published news that one of the schools in New York is being closed to accommodate illegal migrants. That's what sparked his concerns.

