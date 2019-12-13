PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Google's greenhouse gas emissions increased by 50% due to artificial intelligence

In 2023, the IT giant emitted 14.3 million tons of carbon dioxide - 48 % more than in 2019. The main reason for the growth is energy-intensive data centers. For example, creating a single image using AI technologies requires the same amount of energy as charging a smartphone. The company said it will continue to work to reduce emissions, including by signing clean energy agreements.

