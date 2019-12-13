Canadian Paralympian: I asked for a ramp for the disabled, and I was offered euthanasia

Christine Gauthier, a Paralympic athlete and former Canadian soldier, asked Veterans Affairs Canada to install a handicap ramp in her home. In response, she was offered Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID).

Gauthier said she received a letter suggesting she be euthanized if she was "that desperate." She also reported the case to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called the situation "totally unacceptable" and announced an investigation and a change in protocols at the ministry.