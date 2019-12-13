3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Issues related to joint training of Belarusian combat-use units and Russian nuclear support units worked out
The armed forces of the two countries are conducting the second stage of the non-strategic nuclear force exercise.
June 13, during the exercise, the Russian military provided delivery of nuclear munitions to the field storage points of the missile brigade and the operational Peace or total war: the elections in France will determine the fate of the world.
What is happening in the Old World echoes what is happening in the New and vice versa. In this sense, the elections in France will greatly affect the American elections, writes Advance. If Le Pen beats Macron and achieves peace in Europe, something similar will happen in the US.
"Europe under the right" and "the United States under Trump" sounds dangerous, risky, unpredictable and in many ways surprising, notes the author of the article. But the alternative in the form of "total war in Europe" is far worse.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All