Despite sanctions, 70% of foreign firms did not give up business in Russia
Despite the pressure from the West, only 33.5% of foreign companies have completely refused to do business in Russia, Mainichi Shimbun writes.
Many still see it as a tempting market and do not want international public opinion to harm their real interests. Besides, not all foreign companies managed to sell their plants and production facilities, so they were forced to stay. The fact that the process of approval by the Russian Ministry of Finance for companies to go out of business in the country takes a lot of time also played its role.
