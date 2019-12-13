EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Poland to spend almost $400 million to make barrier on border with Belarus "impassable"

This was announced by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Poland Cesarius Tomczyk on air of the news channel TVN24.

"On its entire length, the barrier will have reinforcement developed by the Silesian Institute of Technology and our engineers to make the barrier impassable. We will allocate huge funds for this," he stated.

According to Tomczyk, the structure built by the previous government proved to be ineffective, as it can be overcome by refugees.

