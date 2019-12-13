PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

French President Macron takes risk by calling for extraordinary elections

“French President Macron taking risk by calling for extraordinary elections,” Politico writes.

“Macron's decision, made on the eve of the Summer Olympics, has ushered in a period of deep political uncertainty in France,” writes The New York Times.

Associated Press says that, “Scholz suffered such an ignominious fate as his long-established Social Democratic Party fell behind the far-right Alternative for Germany, which came in second.”

“The results of the vote indicate that the EU leadership will fail to meet its environmental goals and suggest that pressure to tighten migration rules will grow,” the Wall Street Journal wrote.

This is the reaction of foreign media to the preliminary results of the European Parliament elections.

