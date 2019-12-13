3.43 RUB
French President Macron takes risk by calling for extraordinary elections
"French President Macron taking risk by calling for extraordinary elections," Politico writes.
"Macron's decision, made on the eve of the Summer Olympics, has ushered in a period of deep political uncertainty in France," writes The New York Times.
Associated Press says that, "Scholz suffered such an ignominious fate as his long-established Social Democratic Party fell behind the far-right Alternative for Germany, which came in second."
"The results of the vote indicate that the EU leadership will fail to meet its environmental goals and suggest that pressure to tighten migration rules will grow," the Wall Street Journal wrote.
This is the reaction of foreign media to the preliminary results of the European Parliament elections.
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
