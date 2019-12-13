3.42 RUB
Latvian President loses touch with reality and seeks to hold tribunal against Russia in Riga
Latvian President Egil Levits called for an international tribunal to investigate Russia's "crimes" in Ukraine, pass verdicts on specific officials and make them "liable", including financially (apparently, the Baltic States are particularly interested in the latter aspect). Such a tribunal could also take place in Riga, Levits modestly admitted.
"Ideas take a long time to mature in international relations. But this idea is maturing just fast enough," he added, referring to the European Commission's support for the idea.
"I hope it will be made. The question is where. Maybe some of it will take place in Ukraine, some of it will take place outside of Ukraine. It could also be in Riga. There was the Nuremberg Tribunal, maybe the Riga Tribunal. And maybe in some other place," claimed the President.
And while Levits was speculating, Josep Borrel, head of the European diplomacy, admitted that the idea of the European Commission to create some kind of international tribunal for Ukraine did not find unanimous support among the foreign ministers of the European Union at a recent meeting in Brussels.
The tribunal in Riga is necessary, but maybe it will look quite different from what Levits dreams. Uncovering the graves of Soviet soldiers, demolition of monuments, fight against the Russian language and its speakers - everything should be taken into account.
