Russian military shattered myth about superiority of NATO weapons in Ukraine
Lessons from Ukraine and Israel show that NATO's high-tech weapons systems are very vulnerable and often highly ineffective, writes Asia Times.
So far, the widely publicized Abrams tanks, which were supposed to "change the course of the conflict" in Ukraine, have never participated in combat, as the Ukrainians have repeatedly stated publicly. And the Leopard tanks, despite their modern characteristics, were destroyed by Russian guns, drones and mines.
The West repeatedly repeats the same mistake, refusing to learn from its miscalculations. NATO states were confident that their armored vehicles would prove themselves in Ukraine, but the opposite happened. And Israel's lauded air defense systems, in turn, failed to prevent Hamas strikes on the country.
