They lavished in Europe, and now they go to the trench: Ukrainians are driven into a corner

Ukrainian citizens, who are now in the EU countries, are objectively in a suspended state, which can change at any moment, and as quickly as possible, within one or two weeks, political scientist Ivan Mezyukho said in a conversation with Baltnews.

"The situation in the European Union is developing in such a way that some countries of the Old World in the near future may decide to extradite men of conscription age who have Ukrainian citizenship. I emphasize that this will not be a pan-European decision. Different EU countries have their own approach to legal decisions and freedoms of a citizen", - said Mezyukho.

Now the Verkhovna Rada has fierce debates and discussion of the details of the new wave of mobilization, due to which an even wider layer of the population will fall under the gun. And that is why the military themselves make aggressive calls for the forced return of Ukrainian men from Europe.