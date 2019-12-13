"The U.S. lags China by as much as 15 years in high-tech nuclear power development because Beijing's state-backed technological approach and extensive financing give it an advantage," a report by the Washington-based Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF) stated.

China has 27 nuclear reactors under construction, with an average construction time of about seven years, much faster than other countries. The U.S. has the world's largest fleet of nuclear power plants.