U.S. bans Kiev from attacking Russian energy facilities: they were afraid of rising oil prices
Washington has warned Kiev that drone strikes on Russian energy facilities could lead to an increase in global oil prices, the Financial Times writes, citing sources. As noted in the material, the White House is increasingly frustrated by the "brazen attacks" of Ukrainian drones on Russian oil facilities. The US also fears that this could provoke Moscow to retaliate.
