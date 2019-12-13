EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Trump says U.S. won't survive four more years of Biden's presidency

Trump said that the US will not survive four more years of Biden's presidency.

Speaking to supporters in the town of Wildwood (New Jersey), Trump noted:

"Deep down you realize that this country will not survive four more years [of the presidency] of corrupt Joe Biden. He's corrupt, he's corrupt, he's incompetent."

The former American president is convinced: the US is "in big trouble" and could be dragged into World War III because of the policies of the current administration.

